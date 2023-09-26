Lada Cars To Be Produced In Ethiopia For African Market - Envoy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ethiopia will launch the production of Russian Lada cars on its
territory for the African market, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"We'll see Russian Lada cars in neighboring countries in the
near future, because they [Avtovaz] have already signed a deal with
one of the Ethiopian companies," he said, adding that those cars
will be produced in Ethiopia.
In particular, Russian cars may be supplied to Sudan and South
Sudan, Kenya and Somalia, for example, the diplomat said and
expressed hope that the production will start in the near future.
Other Russian auto manufacturers "are showing interest now to go to
Ethiopia to build assembling lines" as well, he noted. Two more
companies are holding consultations with the Ethiopian side on that
issue, the ambassador said.
