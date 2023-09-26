Azerbaijani Defense Minister Holds Phone Talk With US Deputy Secretary Of Defense

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September
26, at the initiative of the US Deputy Secretary of Defense for
Political Affairs Sasha Baker, a telephone conversation took place
with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
The parties had a detailed exchange of views on relations
between the two countries, the situation in the region and security
issues.
During the telephone conversation, prospects for the development
of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries were
also discussed.
