Azerbaijani Defense Minister Holds Phone Talk With US Deputy Secretary Of Defense


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 26, at the initiative of the US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Sasha Baker, a telephone conversation took place with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The parties had a detailed exchange of views on relations between the two countries, the situation in the region and security issues.

During the telephone conversation, prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.

