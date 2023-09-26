Don't Skip Annual Check Ups Just Like The Way You Don't Skip Paying Your Kids' School Fee.

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 4:48 PM

As responsible parents, we all understand the importance of paying our child's school fees regularly and on time. Just as important it is to secure our children's academic success, it is equally crucial to safeguard our health for a fulfilling and prosperous life.

It is imperative that every adult perform a health check-up annually to ensure they are healthy and fit. Preventive health check-ups help us to diagnose any underlying health conditions such as diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels, hypertension, heart diseases, kidney diseases or anything that is affecting our health.

According to Dr Vani Krishna Warrier, specialist internal medicine at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), lifestyle conditions are the easiest to diagnose with a blood test. "A single prick test is enough to detect diabetes. When it comes to lifestyle illnesses, it is important that we diagnose it at an early stage and treat it. Otherwise, it will gradually aggravate and affect other organs in the body leading to life-threatening complications," she says.

Dr Sreeram Gopalakrishnan, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Muteena (Deira), said: "As hypertension does not have major symptoms, it is often possible for high blood pressure to remain undiagnosed for a long period of time. In such cases the individual does not realise the presence of hypertension unless screening is done."

"Over time, undiagnosed and poorly controlled blood pressure leads to serious health conditions like heart disease, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Hence it is of critical importance for those above the age of 40 years to be screened at least once a year. People between age of 18 to 39 with risk factors (smoking, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and family history of heart attack or stroke) should also be screened annually for hypertension."

Voice of preventive health check beneficiary Beena George

"I recently had a preventive health check-up at Aster Clinic Nahda Sharjah. I was so happy with the services and care I received during my visit. The staff at Aster Clinic were so welcoming and friendly. From the moment I entered the clinic, I was greeted with a warm smile. The receptionists were efficient in handling the paperwork and guided me through the process without any hassle. The medical professionals who conducted my health check-up were highly skilled and knowledgeable. They explained each step of the procedure in detail and patiently answered all my questions. They made sure I understood the importance of each test and its implications for my overall health. This proactive approach is not only convenient but also cost-effective, helping you detect potential health concerns at an early stage, preventing complications, and saving valuable time, money, and energy in the long run," says Beena George.

Preventive health check-up at Aster Clinics

With the legacy of 35+ years, our expertise lies in 30+ specialities with 600+ doctors treating in 80+ clinics spread across the UAE. Aster Clinics offer a diverse set of preventive health check-up packages at affordable cost to the community. The health check-up packages at Aster Clinics enable you to screen for every organ in the body and ensure its health. These packages are customised based on the age of every individual.

Book your preventive health check-up packages at Aster Clinic starting from just Dh99, call 04 440 0500 or visit .