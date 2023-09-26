Amir Holds Phone Call With King Of Bahrain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held on Tuesday a telephone conversation with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

HH the Amir expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies over the martyrdom of several Bahrain Defense Force servicemen, who are part of the Arab coalition forces' Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy upon their souls and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

For his part, HM the King of Bahrain expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his condolences and sincere feelings.