Amir Condoles With King Of Bahrain

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the martyrdom of a number of the Bahrain Defense Force, within the Arab coalition forces participating in Operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on their soul, rest them in peace in paradise, inspire their families with patience and solace, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the martyrdom of a number of the Bahrain Defense Force, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on their soul, rest them in peace in paradise, inspire their families with patience and solace, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

