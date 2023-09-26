MG MOTOR BRIDGES THE GAP: PROMOTES NEXT-LEVEL CUSTOMER CARE FROM TOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT IN LATEST CAMPAIGN

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Renowned British-born automotive brand MG Motor is set to revolutionise the Saudi market, aiming to provide an unparalleled 360-degree customer service experience. The brand remains dominant on the streets of Saudi Arabia, boasting over 100,000 vehicles on the Kingdom's roads. In a bid to reinforce its brand presence in the KSA, MG Motor, along with Havas Middle East, launched a new campaign that leveraged top-tier resources. In a bold move, the Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, Mr. Tom Lee, took to social media to publicly address the concerns of customers in the Kingdom and shared his direct contact number, in an effort to have the public reach out to him directly.

This hands-on approach not only provided a platform for customers to voice their

concerns but also instilled unwavering confidence that every situation, feedback and

query received personal attention with immediate solutions provided directly from MG

Motor's senior management. The initiative was complemented by an Out of Home

takeover where the WhatsApp number was prominently advertised across three major

cities in the Kingdom: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Critical cases that emerged through

the MD's WhatsApp channel were promptly identified and resolved with immediate

effect. The team assisted individual car owners, addressing concerns promptly and

directly, demonstrating a high level of dedication to customer satisfaction.

“Customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of our business. With deep understanding of our Saudi customers, their preferences and aspirations, we are driven by a passion for service excellence as we embark on this journey to further refine our services as well as products in the Kingdom.”

Mr. Tom Lee

Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East

The initiative also involved the introduction of new Social Media handles and the

creation of market-specific content, designed to resonate with local tastes and

preferences. Under the slogan“DRIVEN BY YOUR PASSION” )شغفك القيادة) , and a renewed

focus on customer-centricity, MG Motor is poised to redefine the automotive experience

in Saudi Arabia.

