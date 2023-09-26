Azerbaijan Can Dictate Its Will In Context Of Its Borders' Demarcation, Russian Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Despite many obstacles, Azerbaijan put an end to separatism in
Garabagh. In parallel, defining the borders between Azerbaijan and
Armenia remains a separate mission. In all these directions, the
biased approach of the West to the ongoing processes is one of the
facts that becomes a special factor in complicating the issue. In
this regard, the recent increase in groundless accusations of the
European Union against Azerbaijan can be cited as an example.
However, the European Union's non-objective remarks about
Azerbaijan are a tradition rooted in the political system of some
of its member states. Furthermore, the West, which turns a blind
eye to them, adds fuel to the tension in the name of creating peace
in the South Caucasus.
In the worst case, it misleads leaders like Pashinyan, whose
words have no value. As I mentioned earlier, the most important
thing is to define the borders and sign the peace agreement. But I
wonder if Pashinyan will justify himself in this direction? Or will
the prime minister take an adequate step in opening the only
communication line for the sake of the financial well-being of his
country?
In order to clarify the questions, we studied the opinion of
Pavel Klachkov, a Russian political scientist, director of the
branch of the Financial University under the Government of the
Russian Federation, and candidate of philosophical sciences. In his
comment to Azernews , the expert noted that
countries like Armenia do not come to a joint agreement through the
mediation of the West. Of course, they have a collective opinion on
some issues. However, when analyzing the current Azerbaijan-Armenia
conflict, this situation is not considered completely
acceptable.
According to the political scientist, the traditional supporter
of Armenia is France. However, the domestic and foreign policies of
France have already become a more priority issue for her.
"Currently, there are major problems in the domestic politics of
France. They are just an inch away from losing Africa or rather all
their colonies in Africa. This is an almost irreversible process
for them. Therefore, it would be wrong to say that France is now at
the peak of its power. Moreover, in such a situation, it is
unlikely that France will be able to provide military support to
Armenia. Although France provides diplomatic, financial, and
technological support to Armenia, it is still a waste of time,
money, and effort," Klachkov opined.
According to the Russian pundit, the leadership of Azerbaijan is
conducting a perfect policy by making accurate calculations.
Azerbaijan knows well when and what can be done. Therefore,
Azerbaijan is undoubtedly considered a strong side in the current
conflict. In certain circumstances, it can even dictate its will in
the context of demarcation. It is very important to understand the
extent to which this will can be dictated just for it to be
effective.
"As for the opening of the Zangazur Corridor, Azerbaijan has
full support from Turkiye in this matter. It must be admitted that
currently, Azerbaijan is operating very successfully. It is true
that there are certain problems with Iran, but through interaction
with Russia, this issue can easily be resolved. Since Azerbaijan
and Russia have very competent and strong relations, no mistakes
can be made here. Reaching an agreement with the West regarding the
opening of the Zangazur Corridor will not bring any serious
results. The West is simply powerless in some aspects to solve the
situation in the South Caucasus because nothing good can be
expected from them. Perhaps the West can make a positive turn in
the direction of trade or certain solutions to some problems.
However, it cannot resort to any military changes in the Caucasus.
No matter how much the West tries to prevent, Russia will continue
to create balance in this region," the expert underlined.
