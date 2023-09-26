Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:07 GMT

Ambulances Accompanied By ICRC Pass From Gorus In Direction Of Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)


9/26/2023 7:19:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 26. Ambulances accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed from Gorus in the direction of Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

About 20 ambulances from Armenia went to Khankendi with the assistance of the ICRC.

An inspection of ambulances was carried out at the Lachin border checkpoint. After the inspection, during which no illegal cargo was found, ambulances proceeded unhindered in the direction of Khankendi.

Will be updated

MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107143630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search