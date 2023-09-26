Ambulances Accompanied By ICRC Pass From Gorus In Direction Of Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 26. Ambulances
accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
passed from Gorus in the direction of Azerbaijan's Khankendi,
Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.
About 20 ambulances from Armenia went to Khankendi with the
assistance of the ICRC.
An inspection of ambulances was carried out at the Lachin border
checkpoint. After the inspection, during which no illegal cargo was
found, ambulances proceeded unhindered in the direction of
Khankendi.
Will be updated
