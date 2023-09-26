Brand-New Sports And Us (Idman.Biz) News Portal Introduced In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The presentation ceremony of the "Sports and us" (idman.biz) sports portal, a project of Trend News Agency, was held, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov, as well as other officials and representatives of the public.







Telling the guests about the project, Trend News Agency Deputy Director Sahil Kerimli said that Trend constantly pleases its readers with new projects.

"Our agency carries out both international and local projects. The idman.biz website, at the presentation of which we have gathered today, is one of such projects. First of all, I would like to emphasize that the great attention and care shown by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the press has given a serious impetus to the development of the national media in recent years. The Azerbaijani press has entered a new stage of its development. We, being Trend News Agency, certainly try to contribute to the development of media and work on new projects in this direction," Kerimli said

According to Kerimli, the idman.biz website will provide information on all sports.

"The site will function in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. Our website presents the latest news about the world of sports, sports results, and analytical information. Our readers from all over the world interested in soccer, basketball, tennis, Formula 1, and other sports will be able to get acquainted with sports news promptly and in full," added the deputy director of Trend News Agency.

He also noted that readers will have the opportunity to follow the news released on the site through their accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and other social networks.

The guests were shown a video prepared about the website. Then, project manager Anar Imanov informed the guests about the project.







Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov noted that sport is a state policy of Azerbaijan. Thanks to the attention and care shown by the state to both sports and media, Azerbaijani sports and media are flourishing today.

"Media resources of this type are being created and functioning. I would also like to thank Trend News Agency for their focus on sports. As the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this makes us very happy. It should be emphasized that the site functions in three languages. A special novelty is the broadcasting of news about Azerbaijani sport and sports news in English, which will be a means of spreading more information about Azerbaijani sport in the world," the minister added.







Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, noted during his speech that the project "Sport and Us" (idman.biz) is an innovation in the sports sphere of Azerbaijan, as the site will function in three languages.

"Trend News Agency is a well-known and influential media resource in Azerbaijan. I am confident that the sports website developed by Trend News Agency will take a worthy place in the Azerbaijani media space. I believe that this sports portal will also devote a lot of space to Olympic and non-Olympic sports," Huseynzade said.







Two-time world wrestling champion Rafig Huseynov said that the initiator of this project, Trend News Agency, is an accurate and unbiased media resource.

"The more projects like Sport and Us (idman.biz), the more there will be accurate and unbiased coverage of our athletes' success. This makes us very happy. Despite the shortcomings of social media and information resources in the modern era, the launch of such a media resource, I am sure, will guide our youth and athletes to the right path," the world champion added.







The other guests who took part in the presentation ceremony, in their turn, also wished the project "Sport and Us" (idman.biz) success in its future activities.