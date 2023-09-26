Brand-New Sports And Us (Idman.Biz) News Portal Introduced In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The
presentation ceremony of the "Sports and us" (idman.biz) sports
portal, a project of Trend News Agency, was held, Trend reports.
The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister
Farid Gayibov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of
Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National
Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media
Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, Director General of Trend News
Agency Ilgar Huseynov, as well as other officials and
representatives of the public.
Telling the guests about the project, Trend News Agency Deputy
Director Sahil Kerimli said that Trend constantly pleases its
readers with new projects.
"Our agency carries out both international and local projects.
The idman.biz website, at the presentation of which we have
gathered today, is one of such projects. First of all, I would like
to emphasize that the great attention and care shown by President
Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the press
has given a serious impetus to the development of the national
media in recent years. The Azerbaijani press has entered a new
stage of its development. We, being Trend News Agency, certainly
try to contribute to the development of media and work on new
projects in this direction," Kerimli said
According to Kerimli, the idman.biz website will provide
information on all sports.
"The site will function in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.
Our website presents the latest news about the world of sports,
sports results, and analytical information. Our readers from all
over the world interested in soccer, basketball, tennis, Formula 1,
and other sports will be able to get acquainted with sports news
promptly and in full," added the deputy director of Trend News
Agency.
He also noted that readers will have the opportunity to follow
the news released on the site through their accounts on Facebook,
Instagram, Telegram, and other social networks.
The guests were shown a video prepared about the website. Then,
project manager Anar Imanov informed the guests about the
project.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Minister of Youth and
Sports Farid Gayibov noted that sport is a state policy of
Azerbaijan. Thanks to the attention and care shown by the state to
both sports and media, Azerbaijani sports and media are flourishing
today.
"Media resources of this type are being created and functioning.
I would also like to thank Trend News Agency for their focus on
sports. As the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this makes us very
happy. It should be emphasized that the site functions in three
languages. A special novelty is the broadcasting of news about
Azerbaijani sport and sports news in English, which will be a means
of spreading more information about Azerbaijani sport in the
world," the minister added.
Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz
Huseynzade, noted during his speech that the project "Sport and Us"
(idman.biz) is an innovation in the sports sphere of Azerbaijan, as
the site will function in three languages.
"Trend News Agency is a well-known and influential media
resource in Azerbaijan. I am confident that the sports website
developed by Trend News Agency will take a worthy place in the
Azerbaijani media space. I believe that this sports portal will
also devote a lot of space to Olympic and non-Olympic sports,"
Huseynzade said.
Two-time world wrestling champion Rafig Huseynov said that the
initiator of this project, Trend News Agency, is an accurate and
unbiased media resource.
"The more projects like Sport and Us (idman.biz), the more there
will be accurate and unbiased coverage of our athletes' success.
This makes us very happy. Despite the shortcomings of social media
and information resources in the modern era, the launch of such a
media resource, I am sure, will guide our youth and athletes to the
right path," the world champion added.
The other guests who took part in the presentation ceremony, in
their turn, also wished the project "Sport and Us" (idman.biz)
success in its future activities.
