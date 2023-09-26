Trade Turnover Among Turkic States Amounted To $33Bn In 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkic states have enormous economic power on a global scale,
and agriculture is one of the main sources of this power, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Agriculture
Ministry Majnun Mammadov telling at the Second Agribusiness Forum
of Turkic States held in Baku.
"Natural resources, biodiversity, geographical location, and
climate increase our agricultural potential further. The Turkic
Agribusiness Forum, which brought together businessmen and
officials of the Turkic world, aims to further strengthen trade
ties between our countries. Trade does not only mean the exchange
of goods for a fee, but also means the exchange of cultures,
national traditions, best practices, and technologies. We expect
from you, businessmen, that by building cooperation based on these
principles, you will further increase the economic power of the
Turkic community and contribute to food security," the Minister
said.
The minister added that the Cooperation Council of
Turkic-speaking States, founded in 2009 in Nakhchivan, in
accordance with the goals and objectives set by Azerbaijan and
other member states to form a stronger format of cooperation, was
renamed the Organization of Turkic States, which is one of the
authoritative international organizations of the world.
"Health, migration, and agriculture are considered the areas of
cooperation within the organization; new mechanisms of cooperation
have been created in the field of economics, energy, media, justice
and other humanitarian areas. As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
noted, strengthening ties with member countries of the Organization
of Turkic States in all areas is one of the main priorities of
Azerbaijan's foreign policy," the Azerbaijani Minister said.
Another co-speaker of the Forum the Turkish Agriculture and
Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli noted that the trade turnover
among the Turkic states totaled $33bn in 2022, of which $3.8bn
falls to the share of agricultural products, but it is not
enough.
Besides, the Minister said that last year the value of the total
exports of the countries that are members of the Organization of
Turkic States exceeded $537 billion.
"We have an important potential in the field of trade. This
potential has expanded further with the entry of new members into
the organization."
The Turkish Minister proposed to establish a common halal
infrastructure among the member countries of the Organization of
Turkic States.
"It will be beneficial to establish joint cooperation with the
standards of Islamic countries to eliminate technical barriers in
trade. There is a serious potential in agriculture between our
countries that needs to be discovered. I believe in developing
cooperation, especially in seed production, aquatic products,
agricultural techniques, and similar fields. It is very important
to promote our companies in order to increase the trade between our
countries," he said.
