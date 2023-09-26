Media: Mexican evil toy gets detained

(MENAFN) A male who had been utilizing a knife-wielding Chucky toy to intimidate also steal from residents in northern Mexico was detained, regional press stated. The horror-film toy was also handcuffed also reserved in custody.



The male, recognized merely as ‘Carlos N.’, was charged by establishments of utilizing the toy– which has been advertised by the ‘Child’s Play’ horror-film sequence– of troubling public system, putting the public in danger also forcibly asking cash from them in Monclova, in the northern district of Coahuila previously this month.



“He put the doll in their faces and was scaring people,” Juan Raul Alcocer, a previous chief of the Monclova Police, informed a news agency. “It is an offense, [and] for this reason he was arrested.”



It was also stated that Carlos N. was under the effect of an illicit material at the time of the happening he was accused for it, which took place in the town`s foremost public square.



