Immediately after the successful anti-terrorist operation conducted by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory to eradicate the separatist regime and its junta, which eventually led to the capitulation of the latter, many EU countries and institutions issued some reproach, some of them accusing Azerbaijan, and this is not the first time when the pressure of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the world influences the decision, as well as the accusations made by countries and politicians, either in defence of their interests, which is more likely, or in defence of separatism. No good faces are seen.

Germany was one of the European countries that recognised Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. However, after the latest anti-terrorist measures, Germany joined the joint statement against Azerbaijan among 27 EU countries.

Germany threatened Azerbaijan with a revision of economic ties because of Garabagh. On 20 September, Chairman of the Bundestag (German parliament) Committee on Foreign Policy Michael Roth (Social Democratic Party of Germany) called on the German authorities to send a signal to the Azerbaijani leadership about the need to stop the military operation in Garabagh. He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"We must send a clear signal to Baku that we simply do not accept this cold-blooded aggression," Roth argued. "It goes without saying that this includes, in case a country with which one is trading resorts to military force, a review of economic relations," he warned.

According to the MP, it would be impossible to act as usual if a new war broke out that "threatens peace, stability and security in the entire region".

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the Free Democratic Party, chairwoman of the Bundestag's defence committee, spoke in a similar vein. "We must send a clear signal to Baku," she wrote on her X social media page (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time when after anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory, the EU countries speak, accused and "threatened" when after about 33 years of silence those countries that did not speak out and did not support Azerbaijan and its people during the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the expulsion of more than one million people from their native lands, found the "conscience" to make accusations.

The accusations of the Bundestag Chairman are not accepted and are reduced to minted coins in their pockets. Pursuing personal goals and interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan is not acceptable. Threatening the winning country to revise its economic relations with Germany is not a solution, and it is not worth a word for the Bundestag Speaker, which will eventually affect the reputation of the latter.

What personal goals are pursued by all those politicians who started their accusatory path towards Azerbaijan is clear from the fact that there are lies in their statements. Azerbaijan did not bomb or kill civilians on the territory of Garabagh, and no one started the war in the end, and they should take this into account. One should be sufficiently informed before making such statements, and this applies to all those who "supported" and "is supporting" Azerbaijan.

Germany is the absolute leader among the EU countries, according to the data as of the end of July 2023, where the expenditure of military equipment for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war, reached $20 billion dollars.

Perhaps Michael Roth was wrong in his statements and quietly admits it. I would like to draw the attention of Bundestag Speaker Michael Roth to the pro-Armenian German journalist Laura Cwiertnia from the German news outlet DIEZEIT (ZEITONLINE), who is propagandising against Azerbaijan, being the daughter of an Armenian, turning a German newspaper into a pro-Armenian platform, expressing anti-Azerbaijani hatred.

Relations between the German and Azerbaijani peoples have long historical roots. In the XIX century, a group of German families moved to the territory of Azerbaijan. They played an important role in the development of viticulture and winemaking, as well as made a great contribution to the development of other branches of the economy. The first German settlement in Azerbaijan - Elenendorf was founded 7-8 kilometres from Ganja in the village of Khanarkhli (now the town of Goygol). Subsequently, a second settlement, Annenfeld, was founded on the territory of Shamkir, located 35 kilometres northwest of Ganja. Later, Germans settled in these districts and founded new residential areas in Ganja and Gazakh districts: Georgsfeld (Chinarli village in Shamkir), Alekseevka, Greenfeld (Hasansu village in Agstafa), Eigenfeld (Irmashli village in Shamkir), Traubenfeld (Tovuz town), Elizavetinka (Agstafa town).

Given the above facts, Germany should keep the nations out of its self-serving agenda. Germany within the EU should be objective and stay out of some corrupted politicians who consequently receive proper punishment facing courts.