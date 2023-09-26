Clear Signal About Armenian Propaganda In Bundestag

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Immediately after the successful anti-terrorist operation
conducted by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory to eradicate the
separatist regime and its junta, which eventually led to the
capitulation of the latter, many EU countries and institutions
issued some reproach, some of them accusing Azerbaijan, and this is
not the first time when the pressure of the Russian-Ukrainian war
on the world influences the decision, as well as the accusations
made by countries and politicians, either in defence of their
interests, which is more likely, or in defence of separatism. No
good faces are seen.
Germany was one of the European countries that recognised
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. However, after the latest
anti-terrorist measures, Germany joined the joint statement against
Azerbaijan among 27 EU countries.
Germany threatened Azerbaijan with a revision of economic ties
because of Garabagh. On 20 September, Chairman of the Bundestag
(German parliament) Committee on Foreign Policy Michael Roth
(Social Democratic Party of Germany) called on the German
authorities to send a signal to the Azerbaijani leadership about
the need to stop the military operation in Garabagh. He told the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
"We must send a clear signal to Baku that we simply do not
accept this cold-blooded aggression," Roth argued. "It goes without
saying that this includes, in case a country with which one is
trading resorts to military force, a review of economic relations,"
he warned.
According to the MP, it would be impossible to act as usual if a
new war broke out that "threatens peace, stability and security in
the entire region".
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the Free Democratic Party,
chairwoman of the Bundestag's defence committee, spoke in a similar
vein. "We must send a clear signal to Baku," she wrote on her X
social media page (formerly Twitter).
This is not the first time when after anti-terrorist measures
carried out by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory, the EU
countries speak, accused and "threatened" when after about 33 years
of silence those countries that did not speak out and did not
support Azerbaijan and its people during the occupation of 20% of
Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the expulsion of more than
one million people from their native lands, found the "conscience"
to make accusations.
The accusations of the Bundestag Chairman are not accepted and
are reduced to minted coins in their pockets. Pursuing personal
goals and interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan is not
acceptable. Threatening the winning country to revise its economic
relations with Germany is not a solution, and it is not worth a
word for the Bundestag Speaker, which will eventually affect the
reputation of the latter.
What personal goals are pursued by all those politicians who
started their accusatory path towards Azerbaijan is clear from the
fact that there are lies in their statements. Azerbaijan did not
bomb or kill civilians on the territory of Garabagh, and no one
started the war in the end, and they should take this into account.
One should be sufficiently informed before making such statements,
and this applies to all those who "supported" and "is supporting"
Azerbaijan.
Germany is the absolute leader among the EU countries, according
to the data as of the end of July 2023, where the expenditure of
military equipment for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war,
reached $20 billion dollars.
Perhaps Michael Roth was wrong in his statements and quietly
admits it. I would like to draw the attention of Bundestag Speaker
Michael Roth to the pro-Armenian German journalist Laura Cwiertnia
from the German news outlet DIEZEIT (ZEITONLINE), who is
propagandising against Azerbaijan, being the daughter of an
Armenian, turning a German newspaper into a pro-Armenian platform,
expressing anti-Azerbaijani hatred.
Relations between the German and Azerbaijani peoples have long
historical roots. In the XIX century, a group of German families
moved to the territory of Azerbaijan. They played an important role
in the development of viticulture and winemaking, as well as made a
great contribution to the development of other branches of the
economy. The first German settlement in Azerbaijan - Elenendorf was
founded 7-8 kilometres from Ganja in the village of Khanarkhli (now
the town of Goygol). Subsequently, a second settlement, Annenfeld,
was founded on the territory of Shamkir, located 35 kilometres
northwest of Ganja. Later, Germans settled in these districts and
founded new residential areas in Ganja and Gazakh districts:
Georgsfeld (Chinarli village in Shamkir), Alekseevka, Greenfeld
(Hasansu village in Agstafa), Eigenfeld (Irmashli village in
Shamkir), Traubenfeld (Tovuz town), Elizavetinka (Agstafa
town).
Given the above facts, Germany should keep the nations out of
its self-serving agenda. Germany within the EU should be objective
and stay out of some corrupted politicians who consequently receive
proper punishment facing courts.
