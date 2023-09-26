Renewable Energy, Hydrogen Highlighted For Türkiye-Japan Cooperation: Japan's Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hydrogen and renewable energy are promising areas for bilateral
cooperation between Türkiye and Japan, the ambassador of Japan to
Ankara, Takahiko Katsumata, told Anadolu in an exclusive interview, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Japan is one of the nations considered for the initiative to
build Türkiye's second nuclear power station in Sinop, a province
near the Black Sea. In addition to potential collaboration on a
large-scale nuclear power project, both nations are also
anticipated to work together on smaller-scale clean energy
projects.
Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan
Bayraktar, and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry,
Nishimura Yasutoshi, met in Istanbul on Sept. 5 to evaluate
potential partnerships between the two countries.
During the meeting, Bayraktar and Yasutoshi discussed various
topics, including critical minerals, renewable energy, energy
efficiency, natural gas and new fuels and technologies.
Katsumata confirmed that in order to develop opportunities in
critical minerals, a concrete roadmap would be determined under the
coordination of both countries' officials.
He also noted the similarities that Türkiye and Japan share,
given that both are dependent on energy imports, and suggested that
relations could be improved in the mining sector.
"I think there is an extremely wide range of areas in which we
can cooperate with Türkiye. I believe that hydrogen, as well as new
generation energy and renewable energy, can be promising areas for
the future," he said.
