Renewable Energy, Hydrogen Highlighted For Türkiye-Japan Cooperation: Japan's Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hydrogen and renewable energy are promising areas for bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Japan, the ambassador of Japan to Ankara, Takahiko Katsumata, told Anadolu in an exclusive interview, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Japan is one of the nations considered for the initiative to build Türkiye's second nuclear power station in Sinop, a province near the Black Sea. In addition to potential collaboration on a large-scale nuclear power project, both nations are also anticipated to work together on smaller-scale clean energy projects.

Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Nishimura Yasutoshi, met in Istanbul on Sept. 5 to evaluate potential partnerships between the two countries.

During the meeting, Bayraktar and Yasutoshi discussed various topics, including critical minerals, renewable energy, energy efficiency, natural gas and new fuels and technologies.

Katsumata confirmed that in order to develop opportunities in critical minerals, a concrete roadmap would be determined under the coordination of both countries' officials.

He also noted the similarities that Türkiye and Japan share, given that both are dependent on energy imports, and suggested that relations could be improved in the mining sector.

"I think there is an extremely wide range of areas in which we can cooperate with Türkiye. I believe that hydrogen, as well as new generation energy and renewable energy, can be promising areas for the future," he said.