Breathtaking! Clay Artist Infuses Gauri Ganesha With Kailasa's Essence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kekkaru G. Bhatt is a renowned artist from Uttara Kannada district, and it's no exaggeration to claim that he has no equal in his field. When you gaze upon the clay Gauri Ganesha idols in his home, it's hard to believe they are made of clay; His craftsmanship is so exquisite that it appears as if Gauri Ganesha is adorned with Kailasa itself.

For the past fifty years, he has been crafting clay idols, and when Ganesh Chaturthi arrives, it's only natural to eagerly anticipate the Ganapati idols fashioned by Bhatt. Take a look at the remarkable Ganapati and Gauri idols they have created.

GD Bhatt's clay idols possess a level of skill that compels you to admire them repeatedly. One of his recent creations that has garnered much attention is the Gauri Ganesha idol.



Last time, the distinctive touch he applied to Lord Ganesha's idol piqued a lot of curiosity, and once again, the Gauri Ganesha idol stands as the focal point.

Kekkaru GD Bhatta, hailing from Honnavar Taluk in Uttara Kannada District, is very humble. He has gained thousands of admirers and accolades throughout Karnataka.



Bhat embarked on his artistic journey without any background in the field, yet he has achieved success. His Idols are not only famous in Honnavara but also throughout the state.



His artistic prowess is so amazing that some question whether the saris around idols are made of clay or real fabric. His artistry has gained widespread acclaim for its realism.