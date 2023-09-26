'Get Paid To Watch Youtube Video'; Government Issues Warning Regarding Online Financial Scams

Cyber Dost, the government's cybersecurity awareness Twitter handle, shared a video emphasising the risks involved in such scams. The video advises people to be cautious of messages offering payment for activities like watching YouTube videos, rating movies, reviewing hotels, or following Instagram accounts, as these are often fraudulent schemes.





These messages will reach people through Telegram, WhatsApp, etc. Many people may fall for this scam when they are offered money in return. It leads to massive financial fraud by providing bank account information and personal information.

These deceptive messages are circulated through platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp, enticing individuals with promises of easy money. Unfortunately, falling for such scams can lead to significant financial losses, as scammers may obtain sensitive personal and banking information.

The government has shared a 39-second video through Cyber Dost, urging people to report any suspicious online scams since 1930. Additionally, users are encouraged to file complaints related to cybercrime on cybercrime.gov.in to help combat these fraudulent activities.

To shield yourself from online financial scams, it's crucial to stay informed and recognize common warning signs. Verify the authenticity of websites and emails before divulging personal information, and bolster your online security by employing robust, regularly updated passwords.



Implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever possible to fortify your account protection. Exercise caution when confronted with unsolicited requests for money or sensitive data, and promptly report any suspicious activity to both relevant authorities and your bank. Lastly, continuous education and vigilance are key in safeguarding your finances from the ever-evolving landscape of online threats.