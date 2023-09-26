Cantrell Astbury Kranz, P.A. Leads The Fight Against Wrongful Termination In Tampa

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

With an outstanding track record and a team of seasoned lawyers, the firm aims to ensure that no Tampa employee suffers in silence. Wrongful termination is an increasingly prevalent issue, often manifesting as a consequence of discrimination or unlawful retaliation. As Florida's trusted legal advisors, Cantrell Astbury Kranz, P.A. is dedicated to providing exceptional representation in these cases, tailored with innovative strategies built on the foundation of Florida's unique employment laws.

"Despite Florida being an 'at-will' employment state, it is paramount that employers adhere to the laws that prevent discriminatory or retaliatory actions against employees," says William Cantrell , an attorney at Cantrell Astbury Kranz, P.A. "Our mission is not just about securing maximum recovery but also about creating a safer work environment for everyone in Tampa."

The firm emphasizes the importance of understanding wrongful termination. The term broadly covers instances where an employee's termination is a result of their membership in a protected category, such as race, gender, age, or participating in protected activities like reporting an employer's violation of the law.

Employees fearing wrongful termination are urged to be proactive. Gathering evidence and seeking legal counsel early on can be instrumental in safeguarding their rights. For those already terminated, Cantrell Astbury Kranz, P.A. offers a beacon of hope and a path to justice.

When asked about the complexity of proving a wrongful termination case, Cantrell Astbury Kranz, P.A. responded, "Many employers are astute about employment law, making overt discriminatory actions rare. However, through evidence and our comprehensive understanding of the intricacies involved, we've successfully illuminated the truth time and again."

Cantrell Astbury Kranz, P.A. is offering free initial consultations for those who believe they've been affected. Interested parties can reach out at (813) 705-6275 or via email at .