Toukan, British Conservative Party Delegation Discuss Refugee Support

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan on Monday met with a delegation from the British Conservative Party before submitting her resignation following a Cabinet reshuffle.

Meeting the delegation, headed by Lord Risby, Toukan discussed means to strengthen

cooperation between Jordan and the United Kingdom.



She commended the strategic partnership between Jordan and the UK and London's role in supporting development and reform efforts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also reviewed the three modernisation tracks - political, economic and administrative - as well as the key initiatives and projects under the executive plans adopted by the government, including the executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision for 2023-2025.

Touqan also highlighted the challenges facing the economy as a result of the repercussions of hosting Syrian refugees and

the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The minister praised the UK government's aid for Jordan in various fields, particularly the education and social protection sectors, in addition to the support for refugees and host communities within the framework of the Jordanian Response Plan to the Syrian crisis.

Touqan urged the international community to increase aid to support the response plan within the framework of the principle of“burden-sharing” in bearing the consequences of this humanitarian crisis.

For their part, members of the delegation praised the“strategic partnership” between Jordan and the UK, and expressed aspirations to boost cooperation in areas of mutual interest, commending Jordan's pivotal role in the region under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.



