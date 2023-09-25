Princess Rym Attends Graduation Of JMI's 14Th Cohort

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

HRH Princess Rym Ali, founder of the Jordan Media Institute (JMI), on Tuesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 14th cohort of the JMI's master's students in journalism and modern media at the Royal Cultural Centre.



The princess presented certificates to the 17 graduates, including Palestinian journalist Raneem Al Jawabra, recipient of the Shireen Abu Akleh Martyr Scholarship, which was awarded by His Majesty King Abdullah in support of Palestinian women journalists and in honour of

Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by Israeli occupation forces while carrying out her journalistic duty in Jenin camp in the occupied Palestinian territories.



Minister of Digital Economy Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, Minister of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi,

University of Jordan President

Nathir Obeidat, CEO of JMI Mustafa Hamarneh, ambassadors, members of the institute's board of directors

and family members

of

the

graduatesattended the ceremony, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

