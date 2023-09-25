Kuwait Stands With Bahrain, Denounces Attack On Servicemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly denounced the "heinous attack" on a Bahraini force garrisoning on the southerner borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which left two martyrs and several injuries.
The State of Kuwait stands in full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain in the aftermath of the despicable aggression by Houthi militants, the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The Ministry expressed sincere condolences for the leadership and people of Bahrain and the families of the two martyrs, praying for Allah the Almighty to lodge the martyrs in paradise, and grant their families solace and the wounded quick recovery. (end)
