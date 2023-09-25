Presidential Election In Egypt Set For 10-12 December

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The National Elections Authority (NEA) announced on Monday that the presidential election in Egypt will be held on 10, 11, and 12 December, while the expatriate voting will take place on 1, 2, and 3 December.

The NEA's head, Walid Hamza, made the announcement in a press conference, where he also revealed the detailed schedule and procedures for the elections.

Hamza said that the voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for both the domestic and the overseas voters, according to the local time of each country.

He added that the NEA will announce the results of the presidential election on 18 December and publish them in the Official Gazette. In case of a runoff, the second round of voting will be held on 8, 9, and 10 January for the domestic voters, and on 5, 6, and 7 January for the expatriate voters. The final results will be announced and published no later than 16 January.

He also announced that the candidacy period for the presidential elections will be from 5 to 14 October.