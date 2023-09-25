(MENAFN- KNN India) Two-Day Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 Exhibition Begins At Hindon Airbase In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Sept 25 (KNN) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the two-day Bharat Drone Shakti at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

The two-day Bharat Drone Shakti will present the prowess of the Indian drone industry at full capacity hosting over 50 live aerial demonstrations. It will showcase survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, and tactical surveillance drones.







As per reports, the event will witness participation from more than 75 drone start-ups and corporates.

This event is a collaborative effort between the Indian Air Force and the Drone Federation of India (DFI), reported PTI.

During the event, the Defence Minister formally inducted the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force in the presence of top military officials, including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The demonstrations at the event encompasses a diverse range of drone applications, including survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-lift logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and counter-drone solutions.

The Bharat Drone Shakti event is expected to attract around five thousand attendees, including representatives from the Central government, state departments, public and private industries, armed forces, paramilitary forces and representatives from friendly countries.

It will give a fillip to India's commitment to becoming a global drone hub by 2030.

