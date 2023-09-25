Warsaw cautions Zelensky to never undermine them again

(MENAFN) Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki has cautioned Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky not to insult Poland on the global stage, as Kiev as well as Warsaw continue to argue over grain shipments.



“I want to tell President Zelensky never to insult Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the UN,” Morawiecki informed a mass at a rally in the town of Swidnik on Friday.



“The Polish people will never allow this to happen, and defending the good name of Poland is not only my duty and honor, but also the most important task of the Polish government,” the PM said. He emphasized that Warsaw would defend its welfares “in the current geopolitical context.”



