Kosovo cafes stop authenticating “€2” coins due to counterfeit surge

(MENAFN) In cafes throughout Kosovo, baristas have, with reluctance, abandoned the practice of scrutinizing €2 (USD2.13) coins for authenticity due to the overwhelming prevalence of counterfeit versions. What makes this situation particularly challenging is that these fake coins are of such high quality that distinguishing them from genuine currency has become an almost insurmountable task.



"At the beginning, everyone was worried and was checking if the €2 coins were fake or not," a Pristina cafe waiter told Reuters. He explained that retailers could test the coins by holding them up to the light or by dropping them on a surface to hear the sound they made. "Now we don’t check anymore ... we may be taking fake money or may be giving out fake money," he stated. This sentiment underscores the pervasive nature of the counterfeit coin issue, where the distinction between genuine and counterfeit coins has become blurred, and the risk of handling counterfeit money has become an accepted part of their daily transactions.



Law enforcement agencies have observed a significant surge in the circulation of counterfeit €2 coins in Kosovo throughout the year. This emerging challenge has added a layer of complexity to the region's financial landscape, leaving businesses and individuals grappling with the dilemma of how to navigate this unsettling trend of high-quality counterfeit currency.

MENAFN25092023000045015682ID1107134419