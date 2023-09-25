Kuwait Strongly Denounces Holy Quran Desecration In Netherlands

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, strongly denounced the desecration of Holy Quran copies in front of embassies in Dutch city of The Hague.
The Ministry warned in a statement against the recurrence of such disgraceful acts, and renewed its call to the international community to put an end to these provocative and hateful actions that hide under the guise of freedom of expression.
It further reaffirmed importance of cooperation to counter practices that infringe upon religious sanctities and stand in the way of tolerance. (end)
