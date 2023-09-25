Asian Games 2023: Jaipur Shooter Divyansh Panwar Breaks World Record To Win Gold For India

Divyansh's parents work in the medical field at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, and it was in the shooting academy located in Jaipur that Divyansh honed his skills. Inspired by Abhinav Bindra and Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh initially harbored a passion for PUBG. To channel his son's enthusiasm and talents, his parents initiated his journey in the world of shooting. This decision not only curtailed his love for PUBG but also led him to excel in the sport, ultimately bringing glory to the nation.

Also Read:

Asian Games 2023: India's Itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more