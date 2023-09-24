Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

KUWAIT -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun criticizes the verdict of Iraqi court to invalidate deal on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway.

KUWAIT - Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan hails as exemplary the cooperation and relations between both sisterly countries.

ADEN -- An explosives-laden ambulance blows up in Shabwah governorate, killing four Yemeni soldiers.

PARIS -- French President recalls ambassador from Niamey and terminates military presence in Niger. (end) gb