Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah conclude visit to Hangzhou where Kuwait and China signed seven memoranda of understanding.
KUWAIT -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun criticizes the verdict of Iraqi court to invalidate deal on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway.
KUWAIT - Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan hails as exemplary the cooperation and relations between both sisterly countries.
ADEN -- An explosives-laden ambulance blows up in Shabwah governorate, killing four Yemeni soldiers.
PARIS -- French President recalls ambassador from Niamey and terminates military presence in Niger. (end) gb
