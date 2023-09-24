Kazakhstan, China Consider Project To Increase Capacity Of Caspi Bitum Plant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. Deputy
Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (Kazakhstan's national oil and
gas company) Dmitry Makeyev met with Vice President of CITIC
Resources Zhao Hongbin during a working visit to China (Beijing),
KMG told Trend .
The parties discussed the current activities of the joint
venture, Caspi Bitum LLP. The progress of the project to increase
the capacity of the Aktau bitumen plant oil processing to 1.5
million tons per year was reviewed. As was noted during the
meeting, KMG pays close attention to this issue since this area of
activity is important for the development of the road industry in
Kazakhstan.
Also, Dmitry Makeyev and Zhao Hongbin discussed an agreement of
mutual understanding between the companies regarding the conditions
and obligations of the parties for the implementation of the
project.
By the end of this year, it is planned to develop design
documentation and place orders for the supply of main equipment
with a long production time.
The Caspi Bitum Aktau bitumen plant plans to increase its
processing capacity to 1.5 million tons of oil per year by the end
of 2024. This will increase the production of road bitumen at the
enterprise by up to 750,000 tons per year.
