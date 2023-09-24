Kazakhstan, China Consider Project To Increase Capacity Of Caspi Bitum Plant

The parties discussed the current activities of the joint venture, Caspi Bitum LLP. The progress of the project to increase the capacity of the Aktau bitumen plant oil processing to 1.5 million tons per year was reviewed. As was noted during the meeting, KMG pays close attention to this issue since this area of activity is important for the development of the road industry in Kazakhstan.

Also, Dmitry Makeyev and Zhao Hongbin discussed an agreement of mutual understanding between the companies regarding the conditions and obligations of the parties for the implementation of the project.

By the end of this year, it is planned to develop design documentation and place orders for the supply of main equipment with a long production time.

The Caspi Bitum Aktau bitumen plant plans to increase its processing capacity to 1.5 million tons of oil per year by the end of 2024. This will increase the production of road bitumen at the enterprise by up to 750,000 tons per year.