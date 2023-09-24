National Guard Soldiers Destroy Boat With Five Russians In Southern Direction

"Fighters of the 11th National Guard Brigade destroyed a Russian motor boat in the southern direction. The enemy lost five occupiers at least," Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko posted on Telegram .

According to Klymenko, the Odesa National Guard unit members destroyed a Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system before that. This is the third destroyed system in two months.

As reported, border guards used an anti-drone gun to down an enemy drone loaded with explosives in Kharkiv region.

Video: Special Purpose Center "Omega"