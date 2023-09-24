Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks On Bakhmut, Marinka, Melitopol Axes

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"On this day, Ukraine's Air Force eight times hit the enemy manpower and equipment clusters. Also, Ukraine's missile forces destroyed two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, four artillery systems, and an ammunition depot," the report reads.

At the same time, the enemy launched a missile strike and 44 air strikes, as well as 52 strikes involving multiple rocket launchers, on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, a number of civilians were killed and wounded. Residential buildings and civil infrastructure objects were targeted in the attacks.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains complicated.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of any offensive groupings being formed. Certain Belarusian units keep performing routine tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the aggressor power maintains its military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, shelling Ukraine's populated areas from their own territory. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Stepne, Sumy region. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortars, including Moschenko and Karpovychi of Chernihiv region; Yablunivka, Riasne, and Pozhnia of Sumy region; and Odnorobivka, Baranivka, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, and Stroivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy airstrikes targeted the areas near Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region, and Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. Over 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders ran no offensive missions. The areas near Nevske, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Donetsk region, were hit by airstrikes. More than 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling, among them Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, and Novosadove, Spirne, and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area east of Bohdanivka and south-east of Bila Hora, Donetsk region. The aggressor tried to regain their positions in the Klishchiivka area, Donetsk region, seeing no success. Russian airstrikes targeted the areas near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York, Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Druzhba, and New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians tried to regain their positions in the area of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, with no success, also launching an airstrike. Avdiivka and Karlivka in Donetsk region were hit by artillery and mortars.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Marinka area, Donetsk region. A Russian airstrike hit the area near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under fire, including Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Pervomaiske, and Paraskoviivka of Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, and Zelene Pole of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Blahodatne, Urozhaine, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the direction of Melitopol, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their offensive operation. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Robotyne area, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Levadne, Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Plavni of Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Burhunka, and Olhivka of Kherson region. About 10 settlements in Kherson region, including Kozatske, Olhivka, Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, and Stanislav, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of September 24 amounted to nearly 275,850.