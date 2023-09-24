Swiss Hospital Association Director Says Single Health Insurance Is 'Worth Considering'

More

This content was published on Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Survey shows Swiss residents are satisfied with their health insurance companies.

"If 2.5 million people change health insurer every year, at a cost of CHF800 ($882) to CHF1,000 per change, we have already found our potential savings of several billion. The discussions surrounding the single health insurance scheme are therefore legitimate," she said.

Despite the high cost of healthcare for the population, "we are calling for a 5% increase in all hospital charges", says Anne-Geneviève Bütikofer. "The rise in prices must finally be taken into account.”

+Read more: Health insurance premiums to take biggest jump in a decade External link

According to the director, however, these increases should not be reflected in health insurance premiums. "I wonder whether we are financing the right things in the system with the right sources of funding."