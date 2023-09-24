LG Unveils Cutting-Edge Pixel Lab With Jumbo Electronics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jumbo Electronics, a leading name in innovative technology solutions, yesterday announced the grand opening of its groundbreaking LG Pixel Lab in Doha.
As a pioneer in the electronics industry, Jumbo Electronics continues to set new standards by introducing the Middle East's first-ever facility dedicated to the repair of any LG LED Video Wall Screens with pixel pitch starting from 0.9 mm, it was explained in a statement.
The LG Pixel Lab represents a major leap forward in the realm of Micro-LED repair and enhancement. Strategically located in the heart of Doha, this state-of-the-art facility showcases Jumbo Electronics' commitment to revolutionising the repair and maintenance industry across the Middle East region.
"We are thrilled to introduce the LG Pixel Lab, a milestone achievement that reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in technology repair," said C V Rappai, director and CEO at Jumbo Electronics.
"The Middle East has long been at the forefront of embracing cutting-edge technology, and with the LG Pixel Lab, we are taking that commitment to the next level. Our customers in Qatar can now benefit from a facility that can restore the visual brilliance of their displays, ensuring seamless and enhanced viewing experiences."
Jumbo is official distributor for LG product and services across Qatar and the enhanced partnership with LG business solutions will help Customers receiving the best possible support services for complete peace of mind while purchasing LG LED.
Jumbo Electronics' team of highly skilled technicians boasts extensive experience in pixel level repair, guaranteeing that even the most complex display issues are resolved to perfection. The LG Pixel Lab is equipped with the latest tools and equipment, enabling precision repairs across a wide range of display technologies.
With a focus on efficiency, the LG Pixel Lab promises swift turnaround times, ensuring that customers' devices are promptly repaired. Jumbo Electronics offers comprehensive repair solutions, encompassing a wide variety of display types, from large-scale commercial installations to personal use electronics.
“We have always kept an eye on the changes in consumer behavior over the last four decades or so,” said Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, vice chairman and managing director of Jumbo Electronics, Qatar.
“In the past 43 years, we have witnessed remarkable advancements in various aspects such as our range of brands, support infrastructure and customer service. Jumbo has been a pivotal player in shaping the landscape of electronics retail and we take immense pride in our accomplishments,” he added.
