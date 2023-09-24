Azerbaijani Police Provide Assistance To Armenians In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani police are providing necessary assistance to the
Armenian residents of Garabagh.
As Azernews reports, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)
of Azerbaijan has installed tents with 1,000 seats in Kalbajar,
Fuzuli, and Agdam.
To recall, at the invitation of the Presidential Administration
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on September 21, 2023, in the town
of Yevlakh, Ramin Mammadov, representing the central government of
Azerbaijan and responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents
of Garabagh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as
representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh.
In the context of discussing issues of a social and humanitarian
nature, representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh
economic region of Azerbaijan reported that there is a special need
for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian aid in the
form of food.
At the end of the meeting, their request was received
positively. In particular, it is planned to soon provide fuel
supplies to provide heating systems for kindergartens and schools,
as well as emergency medical services and fire services, and
provide humanitarian support.
