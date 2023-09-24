Azerbaijani Police Provide Assistance To Armenians In Garabagh

As Azernews reports, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan has installed tents with 1,000 seats in Kalbajar, Fuzuli, and Agdam.

To recall, at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on September 21, 2023, in the town of Yevlakh, Ramin Mammadov, representing the central government of Azerbaijan and responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh.

In the context of discussing issues of a social and humanitarian nature, representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan reported that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian aid in the form of food.

At the end of the meeting, their request was received positively. In particular, it is planned to soon provide fuel supplies to provide heating systems for kindergartens and schools, as well as emergency medical services and fire services, and provide humanitarian support.