Founding Meeting Of Organization Of Trade Unions Of Turkic States Held In Samarkand

The founding meeting of the Organization of Trade Unions of Turkic States took place in Samarkand, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sattar Mohbaliyev, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan Satibaldy Dauletalin, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Union Organizations of Turkiye Ergun Atalay, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan Kudratilla Rafikov and other guests.

The agenda included issues regarding the approval of the charter and composition of the organization's council, the election of the president, vice-president, and general secretary, as well as the chairman of the audit commission, and other relevant topics.

The event participants exchanged views on the issues on the agenda and put forward their proposals.

Following the meeting, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan Kudratilla Rafikov was elected president of the organization, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan Sattar Mokhbaliyev was elected vice-president, and Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan Satibaldi Dauletalin was elected general secretary.

The organization's headquarters will be located in the capital of Turkey, Ankara. The organization's congress will be held on November 29 this year in Ankara.