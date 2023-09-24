64 Arrested In Qatar For Fraud And Illicit Funds Of Over QAR Four Million

Doha, Qatar: The Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department successfully arrested 64 individuals of various nationalities involved in fraudulent activities.

These individuals had been impersonating investment companies and establishing counterfeit businesses to illicitly gather substantial funds, intending to take the money out of the country. The Ministry of Interior said this on its social media sharing a picture of the fraudsters along with the money and electronic devices seized.



Upon confrontation, the suspects admitted to the allegations made against them. Authorities discovered four million Qatari Riyals, along with other foreign currencies and electronic devices in their possession.

The Ministry added that the arrested individuals and the confiscated items were handed over to the Public Prosecution to initiate the necessary legal action.