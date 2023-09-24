Second Ukrainian Grain Vessel Reaches Turkey

The Palau-flagged bulk carrier Aroyat – laden with 17,600 tonnes of wheat – is bound for Egypt, France24 reports.

According to the websites Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, the Aroyat was at the southern exit of the Bosphorus Strait at 0300 GMT on Sunday.

As reported, on August 10, Kyiv announced new temporary routes for merchant ships going to/from the Black Sea seaports of Ukraine.

On September 22, the Palau-flagged bulk carrier Aroyat left the port of Chornomorsk in Odesa region. This is the second bulker that entered the port and left it through the temporary corridor.

On September 19, the vessel Resilient Africa left the port of Chornomorsk with 3,000 tonnes of wheat on board. On September 21, it reached the Bosphorus Strait.

