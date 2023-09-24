King OF Legends (KOL), A Leading 3D Top Notch Gamefi Project, To List On Bitmart Exchange







What is King OF Legends (KOL)?

King of Legends (KOL) is the first 3D turn-based RPG GameFi and offers users both Mobile and PC Mainnet 1.0 versions; all versions allow users to visit and experience the fantastic GameFi. Within this metaverse, players, investors, and developers come together in a comprehensive ecosystem. Central to its appeal is its utilization of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), optimized to provide users with the thrill of owning valuable digital assets during their gaming journey. Envisioned not just as a gaming platform, King of Legends offers an enhanced experience – it's a realm where users don't just play, but also earn. The developer demonstrates a long-term vision with the successful launch of the beautiful 3D 360 NFT. Users can use KOL to purchase NFTs and aim to be the best NFT collectors and GameFi players in the world.

Why King OF Legends (KOL)?

The demand for digital asset ownership is skyrocketing, and GameFi is evolving beyond mere 2D or 3D graphics. It's offering players the chance to immerse themselves as their preferred hero or character. Addressing this demand is King of Legends, blending the Metaverse and NFTs seamlessly.

The game introduces an unprecedented approach to gaming via blockchain game generalship, placing players at the forefront of a thrilling adventure. Beyond a mere game, King of Legends embodies an all-encompassing metaverse. Players can evolve into multifaceted leaders, innovatively utilizing their imagination to enhance their assets, whether it be land, weapons, or energy. Mainnet 2.0 is on the finalization stage, which is Q4 this year, promising the best GameFi ever the world can experience.

About BitMart

About King OF Legends (KOL)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 KOL

Token Type: BEP20

Built on the pioneering GameFi, which was already developed across all platforms: Android, IOS, and PC, King of Legends guarantees a seamless graphical experience, immersing users deeply into the Metaverse. The game is anchored in the BNB blockchain, ensuring consistent operations and swift updates. BNB Chain is the chosen blockchain platform for issuing assets, both in the form of NFTs and $KOL tokens, due to its low transaction fees and expansive user ecosystem.

The $KOL token within this ecosystem serves dual functions: staking and payment. Notably, a token burning mechanism is in place for all $KOL tokens utilized for NFT acquisitions and in-game upgrades, promoting token scarcity and amplifying its inherent value. Affirming a long-term trajectory, a significant cache of $KOL tokens remains locked on Gempad, ensuring the token's value remains robust and steady.

To learn more about King OF Legends (KOL), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , and join their Telegram .

