Please verify the time in your local time zone. - The Bella DuPlexis Show Coming Right at You Show, with Hip Hop Artist ALBOOBY, was thrilled to welcome the fierce and talented bantamweight boxer Shurreta "Chiccn" Metcalf to today's episode. This electrifying interview will occur on September 23, 2023, in the USA and September 24, 2023, in South Africa at 5:00 p.m. CST (midnight, CAT).

Shurreta Metcalf, a native of Dallas, Texas, has made an indelible mark in the world of boxing since her debut in 2016. With a career that spans from 2016 to 2023, Chiccn boasts an impressive record of 12 wins and two knockouts, showcasing her prowess as a true force in the bantamweight division.

Her remarkable journey in the boxing ring has earned her a top 10 ranking (#10 / 202) and the prestigious title of #1 contender in her weight class. With 18 bouts and 85 rounds under her belt, Chiccn has captivated fans with her tenacity and knockout power, boasting a knockout rate of 16.67%.

Beyond her remarkable achievements in the ring, Shurreta Metcalf is known for her captivating presence and unwavering commitment to her craft. Her orthodox stance and towering height of 5ʹ 71⁄2ʺ (171cm) have allowed her to dominate opponents, earning her a devoted following of over 10,000 fans.

Metcalf's dedication to her sport and her community has not gone unnoticed. She received a special thank-you honor during her appearance on the Bella DuPlexis Show. This recognition is a testament to her exemplary contributions to the boxing world and her status as a role model for aspiring athletes.

The Bella DuPlexis Show, hosted by the dynamic Bella DuPlexis and featuring Hip Hop Artist ALBOOBY, is renowned for engaging interviews with indie artists and now prominent figures in the entertainment and sports world. This episode promises to be no exception, as viewers can anticipate an in-depth conversation with Chiccn about her journey, challenges, and the future of women's boxing.

Don't miss this electrifying episode featuring Shurreta "Chiccn" Metcalf, a boxing sensation who continues to inspire and dazzle audiences with her incredible talent and dedication.

