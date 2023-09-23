Light Earthquake Recorded In Zakarpattia Region

This is reported on the Center's website , as seen by Ukrinform.

"On September 23, 2023, the Main Center of Special Control registered an earthquake with a 2.0 magnitude (Richter scale). The quake epicenter was in the Svalyava district of Zakarpattia region, 2km below the surface," the report reads.

Experts note that according to the classification of earthquakes, this one belongs to below minor.

The previous earthquake in Zakarpattia region, registered on September 14, also had a 2.0 magnitude.