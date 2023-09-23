Light Earthquake Recorded In Zakarpattia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 23, the Main Special Control Center recorded a magnitude 2 earthquake in the Svalyava district of Ukraine's Zakarpattia region.
This is reported on the Center's website , as seen by Ukrinform.
"On September 23, 2023, the Main Center of Special Control registered an earthquake with a 2.0 magnitude (Richter scale). The quake epicenter was in the Svalyava district of Zakarpattia region, 2km below the surface," the report reads. Read also: Quake recorded in Chernivtsi regio
Experts note that according to the classification of earthquakes, this one belongs to below minor.
The previous earthquake in Zakarpattia region, registered on September 14, also had a 2.0 magnitude.
MENAFN23092023000193011044ID1107127828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.