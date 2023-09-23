Egyptian Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Saudi Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- EgyptAir said Saturday a technical problem forced its B737-800 aircraft to land at King Fahd International Airport, also known as Dammam Airport in eastern Saudi Arabia while heading from Cairo to Dubai.
The pilot of the flight MS905 was able to make a successful emergency landing as per the international aviation rules, Egypt's flag carrier said in a press release, noting that all the 120 passengers are safe.
The plane is still at Dammam airport for technical checks, while its passengers were transferred to an alternative aircraft to continue their trip to Dubai, the statement added. (end)
aff.gb
MENAFN23092023000071011013ID1107127805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.