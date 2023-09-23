Russian Army Hits Kherson, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed and a man was injured in the enemy shelling of Kherson city.
"Russian shelling affected two residents of Kherson. A 65-year-old woman received fatal injuries. She was killed by an enemy projectile in the yard of her own house," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Telegram .
According to him, a 27-year-old man was also injured. He received medical assistance and will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis. Read also: Russian tanks strike high-rise building in Avdi yivka
As reported, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a 78-year-old resident of Mykolayivka village, Kherson region. The man was seriously injured.
MENAFN23092023000193011044ID1107126691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.