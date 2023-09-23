Russian Army Hits Kherson, Killing Woman

"Russian shelling affected two residents of Kherson. A 65-year-old woman received fatal injuries. She was killed by an enemy projectile in the yard of her own house," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Telegram .

According to him, a 27-year-old man was also injured. He received medical assistance and will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

As reported, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a 78-year-old resident of Mykolayivka village, Kherson region. The man was seriously injured.