Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 7,2505 manat or $4.26 (0.22 percent) this week, Tren reports. The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 18,8139 manat or $11.07 (0.58 percent) and amounted to 3,277.9162 manat ($1,928.19) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold September 11 3,275.0160 manat ($1,926.48) September 18 3,278.1950 manat ($1,928.35) September 12 3,267.7060 manat ($1,922.18) September 19 3,283.1250 manat ($1,931.25) September 13 3,250.4085 manat ($1,912.00) September 20 3,280.7450 manat ($1,929.85) September 14 3,245.9375 manat ($1,909.37) September 21 3,276.5715 manat ($1,927.39) September 15 3,256.4435 manat ($1,915.55) September 22 3,270.9445 manat ($1,924.08) Average weekly 3,259.1023 manat ($1,917.12) Average weekly 3,277.9162 manat ($1,928.19)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0,6686 manat or 39 cents (1.7 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39,4794 manat ($23.22), which is 1.14 percent (0,4435 manat or 26 cents) more than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver September 11 39.2663 manat ($23.10) September 18 39.3675 manat ($23.16) September 12 39.3411 manat ($23.14) September 19 39.4162 manat ($23.19) September 13 38.9687 manat ($22.92) September 20 39.2156 manat ($23.07) September 14 38.6606 manat ($22.74) September 21 39.3614 manat ($23.15) September 15 38.9428 manat ($22.91) September 22 40.0361 manat ($23.55) Average weekly 39.0359 manat ($22.96) Average weekly 39.4794 manat ($23.22)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.528 manat or $3.84 (0.41 percent) this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 39.0949 manat or $23 (2.53 percent) to 1,584.1569 manat ($931.86) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum September 11 1,537.4885 manat ($904.40) September 18 1,587.1115 manat ($933.59) September 12 1,537.9560 manat ($904.68) September 19 1,588.8285 manat ($934.60) September 13 1,548.9890 manat ($911.17) September 20 1,593.8435 manat ($937.55) September 14 1,539.9960 manat ($905.88) September 21 1,570.4175 manat ($923.77) September 15 1,560.8805 manat ($918.16) September 22 1,580.5835 manat ($929.75) Average weekly 1,545.0620 manat ($908.86) Average weekly 1,584.1569 manat ($931.86)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 36.6605 manat ($21.56), or 1.72 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium rose by 1.85 percent, or 38.9232 manat ($22.90) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 2,143.2053 manat ($1,260.71).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium September 11 2,053.7955 manat ($1,208.11) September 18 2,131.7915 manat ($1,253.99) September 12 2,078.4540 manat ($1,222.62) September 19 2,122.1950 manat ($1,248.35) September 13 2,101.6760 manat ($1,236.28) September 20 2,145.4595 manat ($1,262.03) September 14 2,144.4310 manat ($1,261.43) September 21 2,148.1285 manat ($1,263.60) September 15 2,143.0540 manat ($1,260.62) September 22 2,168.4520 manat ($1,275.56) Average weekly 2,104.2821 manat ($1,237.81) Average weekly 2,143.2053 manat ($1,260.71)