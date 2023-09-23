Lebanese And Israeli Troops Fire Tear Gas Along Border

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said troops fired tear gas at Israeli soldiers in a disputed area along the tense border Saturday. No one was hurt in the incident.

The area where the incident occurred is in Chebaa Farms and the Kfar Chouba hills that were captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and are part of Syria's Golan Heights that Israel annexed in 1981. The Lebanese government says the area belongs to Lebanon.

The Lebanese army said a bulldozer was working on the Lebanese side of the border to remove a sand barrier placed earlier by the Israelis when Israeli troops fired tear gas to force it to stop. The army said Lebanese troops responded by firing tear gas at the Israeli soldiers.

The border has been relatively calm since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006. Despite that, there have been tensions.