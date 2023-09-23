Firework Ban Initiative Gets 100,000 Signatures

"Fireworks are a source of stress for people who are sensitive to noise or who want to spend a relaxing evening outdoors. They cause panic among young children and animals," argues the committee of the popular initiative "For a limitation of fireworks" on its website.

The text calls for private individuals to be banned from setting off fireworks "that cause noise" on August 1 (Swiss National Day) and New Year's Day. The aim is to protect humans and animals from excessive noise pollution.

The initiators announced on their website on Friday that they had received 101,615 signatures, of which 83,360 had been authenticated. For an initiative to be put to the vote in Switzerland, 100,000 valid signatures are required.

Corinne Meister, a member of the committee, told RTS that the collection of signatures was continuing.

Loud fireworks would only be permitted at supra-regional events.

The initiative committee says it is supported by several environmental and animal protection organisations, Pro Natura, Greenpeace Switzerland and the Noise League.