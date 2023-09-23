Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3110439 HANGZHU, China -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended a luncheon held by Chinese President Xi Jinping, honoring the heads of State and other prominent leaders and figures invited to the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Asian Olympic Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhu.
3110434 HANGZHOU, China -- Memoranda of understanding signed by Kuwait and China during His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabahآ's visit will have positive impact on development in Kuwait, Kuwaitآ's foreign minister says in an interview with KUNA. By Badr Al-Sharhan.
3110424 MEW YORK -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulatif Al-Zayani has affirmed that peace is the strategic goal to establish a more secure and stable world.
3110431 KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 1.06 to reach USD 97.14 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 96.08 on Thursday.
