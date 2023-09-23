More Than 2000 Healthcare Professionals Attend Person-Centered Care Forum 2023

Doha: Nearly 2000 healthcare professionals attended the Person-Centered Care Forum 2023, delivered by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) last week. The unique event was in partnership with internationally renowned US-based healthcare consultants Planetree International and focused on Inspire, Innovate, and Adapt: The Future of Person-Centered Care.

The focus of the annual forum is to bring together healthcare professionals who share a passion for creating patient and family experience that improves health outcomes and healthcare culture. The conference had three tracks this year: Innovation in Person-Centered Care Practice, Compassion – Empathy in Action, and Partnership and Co-designing Care.

Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, HMC's Chief Medical Officer and forum co-chair said attendees heard from local and international speakers, giving real life examples of person-centered care in action.

“I am especially pleased with the number of Qatar-based presentations and speakers in this year's Forum. It demonstrates that we are truly creating or own culture of person-centered care at HMC and in Qatar,” Dr. Al Ansari said.“It also shows our continuous dedication to person-centered care reflects its unwavering commitment to providing compassionate, holistic, and patient-centric services.”

Nasser Al Naimi, Deputy Chief of Quality, Center for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement, Director, Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute and conference co-chair said the Forum was a key driver in fostering a culture of excellence that ensures every patient receives the highest quality of care in a safe and compassionate environment.

“The Forum program was designed to challenge our attendees to think critically and creatively about patient-centered care while providing actionable suggestions and strategies that practitioners can use to enhance the patient experience,” Mr. Al Naimi said.“Seeing so many healthcare professionals attend this event and engage with speakers demonstrates the growing importance of person-centered care and the positive impact this annual gathering is having,” Al Naimi said.



International speakers for the event included renowned patient experience expert Doug Johnson from the US; Dr. Eugene C. Nelson, Director of Population Health Measurement and Co-Director of the Coproduction Laboratory at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and patient advocate Regina Holliday.

Dr. Susan Frampton, President of Planetree International said the organization was pleased to be partnering with HMC again for the Forum for 2023.

“Planetree is a mission-driven non-profit organization setting the global standard for person-centered excellence across the continuum of care. We use a proven, evidence-based framework that puts patients and families at the center of the care experience and emphasizes the importance of caregiver well-being, patient dignity, and community health,” Dr Frampton said.

“The 2023 Forum aligns perfectly with our framework for person-centered excellence, delivering innovative and actionable approaches to enable organizations at every stage of their person-centered journey to deliver high value, compassionate care. Planetree International is pleased to support the forum and we are also pleased to see the growing momentum for person-centered excellence in Qatar and the region.”

Planetree International is a not-for-profit organization that partners with healthcare organizations worldwide to transform how patient care is delivered. Its Person-Centered Care Certification Program, an evidence-based set of standards that define excellence in person-centered care around the world.