Azerbaijan's Azykh And Taghlar Caves Inscribed On UNESCO's World Heritage List

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azykh and
Taghlar caves located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region have been
included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as prehistoric sites in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The decision was made at the 45th session of the World Heritage
Committee in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
Earlier, Armenia protested against it, but the Armenians' dirty
campaign at UNESCO proved fruitless.
The Azykh and Taghlar caves are two prehistoric sites in the
Khojavand region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, bearing exceptional
value as places of dwelling for hominins since as early as
1,200,000 years ago and containing testimony to prehistoric fauna.
The archeological excavations of the caves, started in the early
1960s, allowed the discovery of a huge diversity of tools and
animal fossils, which remains a testament to the importance the
region of South Caucasus has played in human migrations in
prehistoric times, providing evidence of prehistoric beliefs about
hominin species and the early use of fireplaces.
MENAFN23092023000187011040ID1107125232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.