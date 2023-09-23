Saturday, 23 September 2023 12:52 GMT

Azerbaijan's Azykh And Taghlar Caves Inscribed On UNESCO's World Heritage List


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azykh and Taghlar caves located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as prehistoric sites in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was made at the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Earlier, Armenia protested against it, but the Armenians' dirty campaign at UNESCO proved fruitless.

The Azykh and Taghlar caves are two prehistoric sites in the Khojavand region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, bearing exceptional value as places of dwelling for hominins since as early as 1,200,000 years ago and containing testimony to prehistoric fauna. The archeological excavations of the caves, started in the early 1960s, allowed the discovery of a huge diversity of tools and animal fossils, which remains a testament to the importance the region of South Caucasus has played in human migrations in prehistoric times, providing evidence of prehistoric beliefs about hominin species and the early use of fireplaces.

