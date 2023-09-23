Qatar 61St In FIFA Monthly World Ranking

Doha, Qatar: Al Annabi dropped two spots to 61st, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking, according to the latest standings released this week.

Qatar is ranked 61st with a total of 1395.57 points, just ahead of Albania who amassed a total of 1377.47 points.

In the latest classification announced by FIFA, Japan tops from Asia and it was followed by Iran, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia 2022 Asian Champions Qatar fell to 61th rank.

Argentina, the 2022 World Cup Winner, stayed at the top of the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking released Thursday.

“Following a 1-0 triumph over Ecuador and 3-0 away success against Bolivia in their opening CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Argentina (1st) tighten their grip at the summit of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking,” FIFA said in a statement.

France kept its berth at number two after suffering a 2-1 friendly loss at the hands of Germany. Brazil (3rd), England (4th), and Belgium (5th) all retained their places in the unchanged top five.

But Guinea‐Bissau and Aruba both made notable moves up, jumping six spots apiece to number 106 and 193, respectively.

The next FIFA World Ranking is due out on Oct. 26