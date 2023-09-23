Al Muraikhi Takes Part In Ministerial Meeting For 'Summit Of The Future'

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi participated yesterday in the preparatory ministerial meeting for the 'Summit of the Future', which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

