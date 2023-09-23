Msheireb Downtown Doha To Showcase Sustainable Urban Living

Doha, Qatar: With Expo 2023 Doha set to kick off in just over a week, Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD)“will offer visitors a glimpse of what an urban community designed in harmony with the surrounding environment and with people in mind can look like.”

Msheireb Properties is the designated Official Sustainable City of the six-month long event and developer behind MDD – the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project and one of the smartest cities on earth.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) is well-equipped to host millions of visitors from around the world. Last year, MDD set a record by receiving more than four million fans from Qatar and around the world during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Msheireb Properties CEO Ali Al Kuwari told The Peninsula.

Expo 2023 Doha, scheduled to run from October 2 to March 28, 2024, is expected to draw over three million visitors. Al Kuwari detailed the two distinct quarters of MDD that will Expo attendees can visit: the Retail Quarter and the Heritage Quarter.

The Retail Quarter boasts several attractions, including Barahat, the largest covered public square in the region; Msheireb Galleria, an enclosed shopping mall featuring a supermarket, a children's edutainment zone, and numerous dining options; M7, a creative startup hub focused on fashion, design, and technology; and Doha Design District, a cutting-edge design and innovation hub.

He said that“one of the key events open to Expo visitors will be the“Masterpieces of Furniture Design” exhibition at M7,” also the satellite exhibition at the Doha Design District,“bringing one of the world's most important collections of furniture design to Doha.” The said exhibit features a collection of over 50 iconic objects and details the history of modern furniture over the past 200 years. Meanwhile, the satellite exhibit named“Miniatures Exhibition” by Al Mana Maples, showcases 100 classical seats in precise 1:6 miniature replicas.

Al Kuwari also highlighted the Heritage Quarter, designed to offer visitors an authentic experience of Qatari heritage. The quarter features four unique heritage house museums that have been meticulously maintained and renovated, blending the essence of Qatari heritage with interactive visual and audio technology to provide an immersive experience. Visitors can conveniently learn more and book tours through the Msheireb Museums app.

MDD's enchanting outdoor areas, such as Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, a pedestrian-only street, are adorned with charming cafes, al fresco dining spots, and small boutiques, providing visitors with an authentic and leisurely experience, the CEO explained.

Al Kuwari emphasised that“MDD welcomes everyone in the heart of Doha, a sustainable and smart city, which truly reflects the essence of Qatar's culture and heritage.”

Looking beyond Expo 2023, Al Kuwari addressed the question of how individuals and communities can learn from MDD's innovative approach to sustainable living and urban development. He expressed a commitment to knowledge-sharing and ongoing initiatives that extend beyond the scope of the Expo partnership.

“Any effort that promotes a greater understanding and appreciation for sustainable living in the Middle East is positive,” stated Al Kuwari.“We are proud to be sponsors of Expo 2023 Doha as we look to share our knowledge with the world and change how people think about urban living to improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.”

Expo 2023 Doha will be held at Al Bidda Park, and is the second largest event that the country will be hosting, after the World Cup last year.