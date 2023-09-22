US And Sri Lanka Discuss Economic Assistance, Human Rights

The United States and Sri Lanka had discussions focusing on economic assistance and human rights.

The discussion took place between US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland and Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in New York.

“Our work together continues at #UNGA. I met with @MFA_SriLanka Minister Ali Sabry to discuss U.S. economic assistance, human rights, and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Victoria Nuland tweeted.

Sabry said that they had a cordial discussion Victoria Nuland and focused on a number of areas where Sri Lanka and the US could work together to further strengthen bilateral relations. (Colombo Gazette)